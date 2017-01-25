Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk woman, 59, denies being ‘pain in backside’ in Bruisyard neighbour dispute

17:14 25 January 2017

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A 59-year-old woman accused of harassing her neighbours in a land dispute has denied being ‘a pain in the backside’ to the couple next door,

Comment

Marie Langlois, of Church Road, Bruisyard, near Saxmundham, is accused of tormenting, berating and abusing Jeremy and Victoria Holland-Howes between July 2 and November 4 last year.

Langlois’ trial began at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today. She had previously pleaded not guilty to harassment, and also to criminal damage between August 27 and October 20 to a boundary fence put up after a civil court case.

Prosecutor David Bryant said there had originally been a dispute between Langlois and Suffolk Coastal District Council over the ownership of a parcel of land.

Langlois won a civil case and was allowed to keep possession of the land she was using.

The judgment prevented Mr and Mrs Holland-Howes from purchasing the land.

However, the couple allege Langlois encroached onto their property. There were further civil proceedings and a surveyor was appointed by the court to mark the boundary between the two properties and a fence was erected.

It was alleged it began a campaign of harassment as Langlois never accepted the ruling.

Langlois denies the allegation and claims it is she who was harassed by the Holland-Howes.

She said she had filmed incidents on her tablet and had given a running commentary on it.

During her evidence she was asked by Mr Bryant: “You have been a pain in the backside to live next door to, haven’t you? Langlois denied the suggestion.

Giving evidence Mr Holland-Howes said he had been berated in his garden on a number of occasions by Langlois, which left him extremely agitated and upset.

Mr Holland-Howes said the 6ft high fence should have taken four days to erect, but took three-and-a-half weeks due to Langlois’ interference.

He said Langlois had dug holes, piled junk up against her side of it, and had also stood on the rubbish to film him and harass him.

Damage was said to have been cause to the fence which would cost at least £1,000 to repair.

The trial continues.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court Suffolk Coastal District Council Netherlands Suffolk Coastal District

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

23 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

When a group of Suffolk sixth-form friends heard film-makers were recruiting extras for a short documentary, the £100 a day fee seemed alluring enough.

Suffolk woman, 59, denies being ‘pain in backside’ in Bruisyard neighbour dispute

17:14 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A 59-year-old woman accused of harassing her neighbours in a land dispute has denied being ‘a pain in the backside’ to the couple next door,

Essex MP James Cleverly to make BBC Question Time debut

30 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Bury St Edmunds Conservative constituency candidates at the King Edward VI School last night for the election that will see the winner fight the next general election. James Cleverly

Essex MP James Clevely will make his debut on the flagship BBC political show Question Time tomorrow night.

Family of Ipswich boy Vinnie Barker to raise funds for charity in his memory

35 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Nicole, Ella, Lyla, Amber (Vinny’s sister), Lauren, and Rosie.

The family of eight-year-old Vinnie Barker who died suddenly in July 2012 are holding charity fundraising events in his memory.

7 of the best Chinese restaurants in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket

58 minutes ago
Chinese noodles

It’s Chinese New Year on January 28, so what better time to order take out or head out for a feast of Chinese food - after all - who can resist a spring roll or crispy duck pancake?

Live mortar shell and 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest

16:34 Matt Reason
Stock bomb disposal unit photo

A cordon has been put in place at Thetford Forest after a member of the public discovered two live explosive devices.

Woman tells trial she did not make up Bury St Edmunds rape allegations

16:13 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

A woman who claims she was raped after agreeing to share a bed with a man following a night out in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate her 21st birthday has denied making up the allegations.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

Police accident sign, stock image

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Reported Ipswich Town target hands in transfer request at Barnsley, according to reports

Barnsley's Marley Watkins

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24