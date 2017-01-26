Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk woman who stole more than £17,000 from her mother ordered to pay back just £1

16:06 26 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

A Felixstowe woman with an online gambling addiction who stole more than £17,000 from her elderly mother while she was in a care home has been ordered to repay just £1 after a court heard she had no assets.

Comment

June Rawlings, 53, of Cricket Hill, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty last year to fraud by false representation and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

She was also given a 13 week curfew and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work in the community.

Gerard Pounder, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, told a proceeds of crime hearing that Rawlings’ benefit from her offending was £23,000.

He explained that this figure included the £17,000 she had stolen and £6,000 unexplained credits to her account.

He said Rawlings had no available assets and he asked the court to make a nominal £1 confiscation order which would allow a further order to be made if she came into money in the future.

During last year’s sentencing hearing the court heard that Rawlings, who described her mother as her “best friend”, made more than 300 deposits totalling more than £17,000 from her mother’s bank account into her online gambling account during the fraud but repaid £5,000.

Rawlings mother, who died in July 2015, was admitted to a care home because of her failing health and had entrusted her daughter to deal with her financial affairs.

After his mother’s death, Rawlings’ brother discovered his sister had been stealing from their mother’s bank account and she was arrested.

Keywords: David Goodin Ipswich Crown Court

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

24 minutes ago Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Doctor Who brings his Tardis and K9 to King Edward VI School

45 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Primary School pupils joined King Edward VI students to celebrate Britain’s most famous Time Lord - Doctor Who.

Students in Bury St Edmunds have been inspired to read more science fiction following a visit by Britain’s most famous Time Lord.

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

55 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Who are the best local food producers in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk?

15:47 Sarah Chambers
East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree.

More than 10,000 votes have so far been cast across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk in a poll to find the counties’ favourite local producer.

Ipswich Empire Cinema’s opening could spark a battle for the region’s film fans

16 minutes ago Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Cineworld Ipswich Web

The opening of the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich seems set to spark a battle for the area’s film fans as the number of screens in the town nearly doubles.

Updated: See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

12:58 Matt Reason
500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

A 500lb bomb has been exploded in Thetford Forest after it was discovered on Wednesday January 25.

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

14:37 John Grant
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Most read

Updated: 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden found safe and well

Police thanked the media and public for their help

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Updated: See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Christophe Berra ‘desperate’ to rejoin Hearts

Christophe Berra tangles with Nahki Wells at Huddersfield

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Ipswich Town’s top 100 players: Numbers 90-81 - Ian Marshall to Laurie Sivell

Who are the best players to ever grace Portman Road?

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley

Colchester’s Winter Beer Festival is underway – for the 10th year

Colchester Winter Beer Festival at Colchester Arts Centre. Chairman Alan Wareham. Photos: Gregg Brown

David McGoldrick, Teddy Bishop and Tommy Smith all back in training for Ipswich Town

David McGoldrick will be part of the Ipswich Town squad which travels to Preston. Photo: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24