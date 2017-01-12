Suffolk youngsters aged 12-25 urged to share activity ideas for county

Youngsters are being urged to have their say on healthy activities they want to see in Suffolk

Young people in Suffolk are being urged to have their say on physical activities available to them, as part of a new survey.

The healthy lifestyles and activities survey has been launched by Suffolk Young People’s Health Project (4YP) in a bid to find out what people in Suffolk aged between 12 and 25 have to keep them healthy and what they would like to see more of.

In particular, the survey aims to find out how they are keeping active, barriers for them, where they go and what they would like to see more of.

The results will then be used to help 4YP work alongside other organisations to create more opportunities for young people and respond to the needs they have highlighted.

Karl Dickinson, fundraising and communications officer at 4YP, said: “Listening and responding to the needs and ideas of Suffolk’s young people has always been central to 4YP’s success.

“This new survey gives them an opportunity to tell us what activities young people want in the county, and what might be preventing them from leading healthier, more active lives.

“Every answer is important. This information will influence future planning, projects and facilities offered by 4YP and other organisations, to offer targeted support for the myriad needs faced by local young people.”

The survey will be open until 11.45pm on January 22 ,when answers will be collated.

To take part in the survey online, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ALS1216 or for a paper copy, call 01473 252607 or email karl.dickinson@syphp.org.uk