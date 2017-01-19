Sun’s reflection in mirror causes devastating fire at home in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford

The fire was caused by the sun's reflection in a bedroom mirror. Picture: Richard Wisbey. (c) copyright citizenside.com

An Essex couple have been left homeless after their house caught fire as a result of the sun’s reflection in a mirror.

Firefighters were called to a property in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford at 1pm today and on arrival found smoke “pulsating” from the first floor front window, and a blaze in a bedroom.

After investigation, it was determined the fire was caused by the sun’s reflection hitting a mirror and causing an intense beam of heat to set alight to nearby curtains or clothing. The fire then spread to the wardrobe.

The first floor of the house suffered both fire and smoke damage, leaving the occupiers - described by the brigade as an elderly couple - without a home.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire by 1.56pm.

Station officer Stephen Harrison, of Essex Fire and Rescue Service, has issued safety advice following the incident.

He said: “To minimise the risk of fire it’s important to make sure mirrors and other reflective objects such as crystal and glass ornaments should be kept out of direct sunlight.

“It’s also vital to make sure that you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home.”

If you, or someone you know, do not have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home, contact the fire service for a home safety visit which includes fitting smoke alarms free of charge. Call 0300 303 0088 or apply online.