Superman, Father Christmas and Donald Duck join record turnout for West Mersea Boxing Day swim

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer
Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer