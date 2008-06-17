Superman, Father Christmas and Donald Duck join record turnout for West Mersea Boxing Day swim

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Andy Palmer

The annual West Mersea Boxing Day swim enjoyed a record turnout today as 150 swimmers took to the sea, watched by thousands of spectators along the waterfront.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

The 11th fancy dress spectacular once again raised money for the West Mersea RNLI, with Father Christmas, Superman and Donald Duck among the get-ups swimmers were sporting.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

And other costumes included chefs, men in tutus, sharks, tigers and elves.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

There was an infectious atmosphere across the morning as well-wishers enjoyed hot drinks on the beach while youngsters were able to enjoy a photo and a ride on the West Mersea and Clacton lifeboats alongside RNLI mascot Stormy Stan.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Anthea Wade, who organises the event each year alongside the Mersea and District Lifeboat Guild, said: “It’s the most we have ever had and made for a really fantastic day.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

“It’s a really super atmosphere and it’s wonderful to see on the beach when there is nobody and suddenly thousands have appeared from everywhere.”

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Money from the day is still being counted, but each year the event raises “well over £3,000” according to Mrs Wade, which she hopes will be topped from this year’s collection.

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer

Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer Monkey Beach, West Mersea - 11th annual Boxing Day dip in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI. Photo by Andy Palmer