Suspect in his late 20s sought for allegedly dislocating 70-year-old’s shoulder in Clacton

Police Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Essex Police is looking for a man in his 20s who assaulted two women in Clacton.

Essex Police released an appeal for witnesses today (January 28) following the incident on January 12.

“The victims were crossing at the junction of St Osyth Road and Dudley Road between 6pm and 6.30pm when a driver became aggressive following an argument,” said a spokesman.

“One victim, aged in her 40s, from East Sussex, was punched in the face through the window.

“The suspect then got out of his car and kicked her in the ribs.

“The other victim, aged in her 70s, from Clacton, was pushed to the floor causing her right shoulder to dislocate. They were both taken to hospital for their injuries.”

The suspect has been described by police as in his late 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short cropped hair. He got out of a red vehicle believed to be either a Ford Fiesta or Peugeot 307.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pc Mike Hinton at Clacton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.