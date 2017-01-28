Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspect in his late 20s sought for allegedly dislocating 70-year-old’s shoulder in Clacton

11:28 28 January 2017

Police

Police

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Essex Police is looking for a man in his 20s who assaulted two women in Clacton.

Comment

Essex Police released an appeal for witnesses today (January 28) following the incident on January 12.

“The victims were crossing at the junction of St Osyth Road and Dudley Road between 6pm and 6.30pm when a driver became aggressive following an argument,” said a spokesman.

“One victim, aged in her 40s, from East Sussex, was punched in the face through the window.

“The suspect then got out of his car and kicked her in the ribs.

“The other victim, aged in her 70s, from Clacton, was pushed to the floor causing her right shoulder to dislocate. They were both taken to hospital for their injuries.”

The suspect has been described by police as in his late 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short cropped hair. He got out of a red vehicle believed to be either a Ford Fiesta or Peugeot 307.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pc Mike Hinton at Clacton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Essex Police Peugeot

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suspect in his late 20s sought for allegedly dislocating 70-year-old’s shoulder in Clacton

11:28 Chris Shimwell
Police

Essex Police is looking for a man in his 20s who assaulted two women in Clacton.

Warning over damp in homes causing asthma and illness

36 minutes ago David Vincent
Velux roof windows

Health: Are own homes making us ill?

Radio Suffolk star Mark Murphy tells how father used to attack mother

08:51 Emily Townsend emily.townsend@archant.co.uk
BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy

Radio presenter Mark Murphy has given a deeply personal account of the domestic violence his mother suffered at the hands of his father.

Adam Ant band confirms death of its 41-year-old Suffolk guitarist Tom Edwards

10:07 Jason Noble
Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

The Suffolk-based guitarist and musical director in Adam Ant’s band, Tom Edwards, has died aged 41 from suspected heart failure, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Stowmarket man convicted of raping three women

09:00 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

A Stowmarket man is facing a prison sentence after a jury convicted him of raping three women.

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

09:00 Jason Noble
Salway practiced in Hadleigh

An osteopath from Hadleigh has been struck off the register for a catalogue of misconducts including sex with patients which he had filmed and inappropriate sexual messages.

Veteran actor and East Anglian resident Sir John Hurt dies at the age of 77

08:34
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

The veteran actor Sir John Hurt, who lived in Norfolk, has died at 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Opinion: Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Our beloved Brian Matthew ensures he is never bigger than the music

Brian Matthew - BBC Radio 2 broadcaster

Radio Suffolk star Mark Murphy tells how father used to attack mother

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy

Veteran actor and East Anglian resident Sir John Hurt dies at the age of 77

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Police issue safety advice for drivers and cyclists after two crashes – one fatal – in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ipswich Town loanee Toumani Diagouraga knows he has no future at Leeds United

Leeds UnitedÕs Toumani Diagouraga during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn.

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Amine Mbarki
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24