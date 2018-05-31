Suspected WW2 mortar shell detonated by bomb squad in Walberswick

An explosive device was detonated on Walberswick beach today by the bomb squad Picture SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A bomb had been detonated on the beach of an east Suffolk village following the discovery of a suspected World War Two mortar shell this afternoon.

A suspected WW2 mortar shell has been found in Walberswick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A suspected WW2 mortar shell has been found in Walberswick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police said it was called shortly after 12.50pm today, Wednesday, August 22, to reports of the discovery in The Street, Walberswick.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a 100 metre exclusion zone was put in place at around 2.50pm.

The bomb disposal team from Colchester were sent to the scene and the road was closed by police.

A spokesman from Suffolk police confirmed that the bomb had been detonated on the beach at around 4.35pm.

Details of what the explosive device was are yet to be confirmed, although it is thought to be a Second World war mortar shell.

Following the detonation, the road was quickly reopened to traffic.