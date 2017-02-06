Suspended sentences for Newmarket brothers who allowed their home to be used for drug dealing

Ipswich Crown Court.

Two Suffolk brothers who allowed their home to be used for drug dealing have been given suspended sentences.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron and Reggie Hawes were arrested at their premises in Exning Road, Newmarket, after a police raid on New Year’s Eve, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police officers found 18 wraps of heroin in an electric saw case and mobile phones seized contained messages relating to the supply of drugs, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

Aaron Hawes, 23, and Reggie Hawes, 19, admitted allowing premises to be used for offering to supply heroin and were each given an eight-month sentence suspended for two years. They were also given 150 hours unpaid work, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to each pay £250 costs. The court heard the brothers told police the case containing the drugs belonged to a friend who had died and he had been dealing drugs from their premises.