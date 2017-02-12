Sutton Hoo writing workshops to capture youngsters imaginations this half-term

Sutton Hoo's rich past - relived here during a during the Craeftiga event - is to be used to fire youngsters' imaginations and inspire their writing.

Youngsters are being challenged to let their imaginations run riot and delve into the story-filled past of the burial ground of our ancient kings.

During this week’s half-term young writers aged 11–19 are being given special access to Suffolk’s enigmatic Sutton Hoo site by the National Trust and the Young Walter Scott Prize (YWSP), the UK’s only prize for young people writing historical fiction.

Led by Alan Caig Wilson, YWSP creative director, and local writer–educator, Liz Ferretti, workshops will help inspire the writers.

Mr Caig Wilson said: “Sutton Hoo is teeming with stories. Our workshops are open to all, and we hope they will fire the young writers’ imaginations! This is a special place that we think young writers will love to explore.”

Morning sessions will be for the 11–15 age group, afternoons for 16–19s. For more information call the reception desk at Sutton Hoo on 01394 389714.