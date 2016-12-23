Swan business group helps Suffolk elderly people

Networking group raises money for Age Uk Suffolk. Jo Reeder� Fundraising Officer East, Age UK Suffolk and Jane Larcombe, Business Development Officer, The Swan at Lavenham Archant

The business networking group at the 15th century Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa has raised £500 for Age UK Suffolk, whose funds go directly to help support older people living in the county.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A cheque was presented to Jo Reeder, the charity’s East Suffolk Fundraising Officer, at the networking group’s Christmas lunch.

Some £353 was raised through donations at the monthly networking events and two charity afternoon teas to celebrate HRH The Queen’s 90th birthday. The hotel’s team members raised a further £147 at their social events, which included a quiz, bingo evening and a cake bake.

Following a very successful partnership this year, Age UK Suffolk has again been selected as the group’s charity for 2017.

Coffee Connections’ networking events at The Swan are open to anyone working in the Suffolk area who would like to meet other businesses in an informal setting, while enjoying coffee and a cake. Delegates are welcome to come to as many monthly sessions as they wish and there are no joining fees or membership charges.

Starting around 9.00-9.30am, the events include a 15-20 minute presentation by a guest speaker; delegates then have a chance to ask questions before exchanging ideas and discussing matters of local interest with the event finishing by 10.30am latest.

Delighted with the ongoing success of the networking group, now at the end of its second year organiser Jane Larcombe, Business Development Manager at The Swan said: “Our new format ‘Coffee Connections’ events have been very well received and are now part of the local business calendar. We have welcomed some fascinating speakers this year and have an excellent programme lined-up for 2017, which we hope will attract an even greater number of delegates.”

Jo Reeder, fundraising offer for Suffolk Age UK added, “As a local, independent charity, it’s so important to build relationships with local businesses to ensure that we can continue to provide vital services for older people in our county. Our partnership with The Swan has grown over the last twelve months and we are delighted to continue this into 2017”.

The next ‘Coffee Connections’ networking event will be held on Thursday, 12th January from 9am when guest speaker Linda Barbour will be talking about positive mental attitude.

To book a place email Jane on jane.larcombe@theswanatlavenham.co.uk or call Lucy O’Dell on 01787 247477.