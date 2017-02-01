Overcast

Swan found caked in mud near bank of Colchester river saved by passing lifeboat crews

09:49 01 February 2017

A swan rescued from the River Colne in Colchester

A swan rescued from the River Colne in Colchester

Archant

Lifeboat crews stepped in to rescue a swan which became stuck in an Essex river at the weekend.

Comment

The bird, who was found by the bank of the river Colne in Rowhedge on Sunday, was so caked in mud and her feathers were so saturated she could not swim anymore.

RSPCA officers discovered her drifting in a lethargic state – but when animal collections officer Lucy Fackerell arrived she was unable to reach the female swan.

That was when a boat containing four RNLI volunteers Mark Paramor, Alan Short, Tim Marshall and Laurie Emerson arrived by chance – and stopped to help her.

“I don’t know exactly what happened to this swan but she was clearly in trouble and completely exhausted,” said Ms Fackerell.

“She could barely hold her head up, she was so tired.

“Passers-by said she had been like that since the morning before. She was so caked in mud she wasn’t a white swan anymore, and her feathers were so saturated with water that she could not swim.

She added: “Perhaps she had previously got caught in fishing litter or similar, or there had been some kind of incident with another animal – but the result was that she would not have been able to survive had she not been rescued. The tides were rising there were concerns that she would get sucked down into the water and drown.

“I was amazed at the luck of these RNLI boatman coming by just at the right moment. I flagged them down and they were fantastic – very happy to help.

“It made all the difference that we could get a boat ride out to a spot where they could wade in and rescue her – she was in a difficult spot to access otherwise.”

The swan was uninjured but was taken straight to Wildlives Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington for care and treatment.

She was checked by the vet, cleaned and put in a pen with a heat lamp and some food in order to recover.

Ms Fackerell said: “All being well we should be able to release her back to the wild where she belongs very soon.”

