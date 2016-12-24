Swimmers at Aldeburgh ready to take the plunge for charities

Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day dip in Aldeburgh.

People are being encouraged to give their support to a popular annual event – when around 100 people will take the plunge into the chilly North Sea.

Aldeburgh is holding its swim on Boxing Day at 11am on the beach opposite the Moot Hall.

The White Lion Hotel will provide hot chocolate and mince pies for the swimmers immediately afterwards.

Money raised from the event – which was started in 1988 by local GP Dr Kev Hopayian – will go to medical charities, Medecins Sans Frontiere (Doctors Without Borders), and EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices).

The event – the 28th annual – is expected to raise more than £2,000 for the causes.

Organiser Mark Fairweather said: “Health and safety is taken very seriously. All swimmers are given a leaflet which explains the risks of cold water swimming, including genital frostbite.

“The Coastguard attend as well as a First Responder Team led by Tanya Stedman of Garrett House. If sea conditions are rough, swimmers are urged just to sit in the spray zone and not endanger themselves and possibly others.”

People are asked to turn up with their swimsuit and towel by 10.50am. There is no need to register.

Donations can be made at JustGiving, or by cheque, or by cash in one of the collection buckets on the beach.