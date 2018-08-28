Switchblade found on Colchester streets destroyed by police
PUBLISHED: 12:20 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 24 October 2018
Archant
Another knife was taken off the Streets of Colchester thanks to an anonymous member of the public.
Essex Police were contacted after a concerned citizen found a switchblade in the Greenstead and Wivenhoe area.
Police Community Support Officer Lee Compton, who took the knife in, tweeted that the town had been made a safer place.
He said: “This knife was found in Colchester. It has now been taken off the streets and will be destroyed. Say no to knife crime.”
Essex Police has been running a knife crime campaign since November 2017, which has sought to encourage the public to dispose of bladed items in the bins around the county provided by the Only Cowards Carry charity.
The force is also using the hashtag
Visit the Essex Police knife crime page for more information about the campaign.