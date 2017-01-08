Partly Cloudy

Take a look at some of the most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2016

05:00 08 January 2017

Homefield, The Street, Little Bealings, Woodbridge. Sold for �2m

© chris rawlings 2014

Suffolk can be a hotspot for expensive properties, with it’s stunning locations, historic towns and transport links to London.

There are almost always homes sold each month which go for more than £1million, whether they be grand Georgian rectories or modern barn conversions.

Here we take a look back at some of the most expensive properties sold in Suffolk in 2016.

Selling for £2m in August was Homefield in Little Bealings, between Rushmere St Andrew and Woodbridge.

It has more than 7,000 square feet of floor space and boasts eight bedrooms, a gym and games room and a swimming pool.

Along with all that there is also a private spa at the property which is only a short way from the A12.

A £1.15m sale in April involved a Grade II-listed home in Oakley Sqaure, Aldeburgh.

The semi-detached home was sold through agents Bedfords and partner Michael Bedford said at the time: “Oakley House was a beautifully presented property in a prime location on the Aldeburgh seafront with stunning views across the beach to the sea.

“Maintained to a very high standard and in immaculate condition throughout, the property also had an attractive holiday rental income.

“All these factors ensured the guide price of £1,150,000 generated a high level of interest.”

In June a pair of homes on the same new-build plot attracted some high six-figure fees.

Number II and Number IV Park Gate, in Park Road Ipswich, fetched £810,000 and £800,000 respectively when sold by Savills.

Both are four-bedroom properties with fully-fitted kitchens, and are arranged over three storeys.

Alex Leader, an associate director at Savills, described Number II as a substantial new home located within a prestigious gated development.

He said: “This house was fully dressed to provide a stunning show home for this development, set in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most desirable residential locations, with breathtaking parkland, a prestigious co-educational school and a vibrant town centre all on your doorstep.

“The location also provides excellent access to an array of transport links such as Ipswich mainline station, where London can be reached within 1hr 5 minutes.

“This property provides buyers with all the ingredients needed for modern day living combined with a fantastic location.”

The month before the 11-bedroom Theberton Grange, Leiston attracted a £1,070,000 bid

The property also boasts floor to ceiling windows, a triple aspect drawing room as well as a secret passageway.

There is also a self-contained annexe attached to the main house.

A spokesman for agents Strutt and Parker said: “This was quite a unique sale as there are 11 bedrooms. It was previously used as a B&B – it did get a lot of viewings but people didn’t really know what to do with all the space.

“It was sold to a private buyer in the end – and we acted jointly with Bedfords – they were after a grand family home with land.

“It was already beautifully presented and well maintained, I think that’s what drew people in, as it was on at a good price with not much work required to make it a beautiful family home. The property also had a manageable sized garden of three acres.”

The most expensive property sold in Suffolk in July was situated in Nayland – 42 Stoke Road fetched more than £1.5m when sold by agents Chewton Rose.

And in Bury St Edmunds Westgate House – not event technically a home at the time – was sold for £1m.

The building used to be part of the Greene King estate and was sold as a refurbishment opportunity.

The three storey building in Westgate Street also has a substantial basement.

It has south-facing garden as well as planning permission for a new garage.

  • Obviously missed the most expensive one I saw advertised and has now sold for £2.5 million at Belstead.

    waspie

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

Optional - JPG files only
