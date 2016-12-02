Partly Cloudy

Talks with Department for Education over plans for free school in former Co-op in Carr Street, Ipswich, to begin in New Year

09:00 02 December 2016

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Archant

Bosses at St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich are set to proceed with a formal interview with the Department for Education in the new year over plans to create a free school in the former Co-op department store in Carr Street.

The parent share event at St Helen's Primary School in Ipswich, which was held on the same day as the open event for plans to build a new free schoolThe parent share event at St Helen's Primary School in Ipswich, which was held on the same day as the open event for plans to build a new free school

A drop-in information session was held at the Woodbridge Road-based school yesterday afternoon.

Ipswich Primary Academies Trust, which also runs Whitton and The Oaks primary schools, announced the plans in June this year, and in October the Carr Street unit was identified as the ideal location.

Clare Flintoff, executive principal of the trust, said it would be a sister-school to St Helen’s and take advantage of the skills and community relationships already present at the school.

“For this to work it needs to be situated very close to St Helen’s,” Mrs Flintoff said. It’s in a very central place and will bring people into the area – I think it will really revive the whole area.”

Currently St Helen’s is an over-subscribed school, with 60 children unable to join the school last year – equivalent to at least two full classes.

Yesterday the school said the free school would enable youngsters within the catchment area who could not get into St Helen’s to gain a place.

The new school would have around 460 places and cater for around 60 new pupils a year.

Deputy executive principal James Chester said: “St Helen’s has got a long-standing relationship with the community from all backgrounds, which is really important.

“It will be a school for everybody to achieve excellence, something we are really passionate about.”

As part of its community tie-up the school holds parent share events every term where parents can take part in activities with their children to find out what they are learning about and about the diverse cultures in the catchment area.

Yesterday, the school held scone baking, henna art, sari dressing, art displays and karate-style demonstrations.

Mr Chester added: “It really improves the school experience and that will be really central to the free school. For us it’s not just another project but ensuring we provide that standard of excellence.”

Talks are ongoing with the Co-op, with a formal interview with the DfE set for the new year.

If successful, the school expects to have confirmation by March and a planned opening for September 2018.

7 comments

  • Oh no not again! As before this is plain idiotic! Why are talks taking place with DofE? What is going on here?

    Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • 500 extra cars twice a day at one of the busiest junctions in the town centre , once again those in charge are clueless in why Ipswich is not shopper friendly , simply barking mad idea ! No doubt Gummers behind this as he thinks of all the daft ideas .

    Report this comment

    Macke

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • I will repeat the comment I made earlier in the year !...."where are the little darlings mother's going to park their 4 x 4's" ?..does nobody really care about all the additional traffic congestion that will result if this goes ahead on roads which it is almost impossible to move on now ?..

    Report this comment

    freedomf

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • I reckon Bob in The Sally' will be sorting out his menu! Or, he can rent it out as a classroom. Will parking be allowed on Carr Street like it is on Arras Square and Giles Circus?......

    Report this comment

    Mike Derruki

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • Thought it was April fools day. WH Smiths and now this. All those detentions for being late for school because the traffic is so bad. Glad to see that the people in charge of Ipswich and Suffolk, have such a high level of education. Shame about their lack of common sense.

    Report this comment

    JC

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • Wrong place fullstop !

    Report this comment

    deeber

    Friday, December 2, 2016

  • Never happen. Open a school opposite a pub? Not in a million years.

    Report this comment

    Ipswich Man

    Friday, December 2, 2016

