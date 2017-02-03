Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Talks with retailers and developers over Colchester’s Vineyard Gate scheme ‘ongoing’

03 February, 2017 - 17:56
Colchester Borough Council leader Paul Smith. Photo: Archant

Colchester Borough Council leader Paul Smith. Photo: Archant

Archant

A new precinct for Colchester town centre is poised for development – once a Government minister rules on plans for an out-of-town shopping centre.

Comment
One of the designs chosen back in 2007 for the Vineyard Gate shopping centre.One of the designs chosen back in 2007 for the Vineyard Gate shopping centre.

Talks are ongoing with both developers and big name retailers over Colchester Borough Council’s plans for the Vineyard Gate scheme, centred around the Vineyard Street car park.

The project was first put forward more than ten years ago and has faced a series of major setbacks. These have included the recession, the withdrawal of Caddicks as the council’s development partner from the scheme, and the decision by Primark to use the former BHS store for its new Colchester outlet – opening on Thursday – instead of being a top name to draw in potential tenants to Vineyard Gate.

But council leader Paul Smith has revealed talks with both developers and retailers are in advanced stages over the project.

Mr Smith said holding up the process was the ongoing planning inquiry over plans from Tollgate Partnership Limited (TPL) for Tollgate Village in Stanway, a proposed mixed-use site with shops and a cinema, which was making investors reluctant to sign a final deal.

He said: “We are having ongoing talks with a development partner.

“The council is continuing to acquire properties in the area to give it the optimal footprint.

“It is interesting other developments are starting to come on stream such as Primark, which will have an impact on shopping flows and is a big draw.

“If Tollgate is approved – and I hope it’s not – it would clearly have a potential impact and we would have to look at the size and type of development at Vineyard Gate.”

Although he would not be drawn on timing, the council leader said once Tollgate was resolved “we would certainly expect matters to move forward much more quickly”.

Mr Smith added he could not reveal which developers and tenants the council was in talks with, but said “a number” of tenants had expressed and interest and did not rule out existing town centre stores moving into Vineyard Gate.

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid has said he will rule on the plans, following a recommendation from a planning inspector.

Daniel Watts, a director of TPL, said: “TPL met with Colchester Borough Council about Vineyard Gate in September, but we have been ignored since then. It seems the council doesn’t want to work with a local developer.

“TPL believes that as Colchester is the fastest-growing borough in the UK there’s capacity for all three schemes; Tollgate Village, Vineyard Gate and the Northern Gateway [a council project next to the Weston Homes Community Stadium].

“The Vineyard Gate scheme being discussed would not be pared back as a result of having Tollgate Village. During the inquiry Next and River Island have said they would go to Vineyard Gate even if Tollgate Village was going ahead.”

Keywords: Colchester Borough Council United Kingdom Colchester Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Talks with retailers and developers over Colchester’s Vineyard Gate scheme ‘ongoing’

20 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester Borough Council leader Paul Smith. Photo: Archant

A new precinct for Colchester town centre is poised for development – once a Government minister rules on plans for an out-of-town shopping centre.

Check out food hygiene ratings for businesses in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill

27 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A chef prepares a meal (stock images)

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in west Suffolk this weekend?

MPs get behind proposals to merge services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

58 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Ipswich Hospital

MPs and health watchdogs in Suffolk and Essex have largely backed proposals to merge services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals but say they will keep a close eye as further details emerge.

Suffolk police’s missing persons spend estimated at £23.5m - why does it cost so much?

16:59 Andrew Hirst
Police search for missing person (stock image).

Missing persons investigations are estimated to have cost a staggering £23.5million over the past four years in Suffolk – and expended more resources than tackling major crimes including burglary and robbery.

Classroom cuts causing teacher redundancies in Essex, union claims

16:52 Angela Singer
Jerry Glazier, Essex division NUT

Government cuts to school budgets are causing teacher redundancies across Essex.

‘I understand frustration’, minister tells digital divide campaigners

16:37 Sarah Chambers sarah.chambers@archant.co.uk
Clarke Willis MBE, (centre) CEO of Anglia Farmers, checks the local coverage before the start of the Digital Divide Conference held at Newmarket, watched by MP Matthew Hancock (left) and George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP.

Norfolk and Suffolk still lag behind the national average for ‘superfast’ broadband coverage, but the government is committed to doing “everything we can” to get blanket coverage, campaigners were told today.

Newmarket horse box dealer given suspended sentence for selling ‘clocked’ mileage vehicles

16:28 jane hunt
Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk horse box dealer who sold vehicles that had “clocked” mileages has walked free from court after a judge decided not to send him straight to prison.

Most read

Second person in two months killed by train at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Portman Road third worst ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals

One Ipswich Town fan reads a book during the first half against Bristol City.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24