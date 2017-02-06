Tangerine ball raises £2,750 for Suffolk 4YP

Youngsters from the tangerine ball presenting the cheque of funds raised to Suffolk Young People's Health Project Archant

A group of more than 150 students from years nine to 11 across Suffolk and Essex have raised £2,750 for Suffolk Young People’s Health Project (4YP).

The special tangerine ball, now in its 16th year, was held at Colchester Community Stadium, and each year raises money for good causes locally.

This year 4YP was chosen as the beneficiary of the black tie event, organised by volunteers and mums of youngsters in Essex.

The money will be used to help support those aged 12-25 with physical, emotional and mental wellbeing in Suffolk and neighbouring counties.

Karl Dickinson, fundraising and communications officer, said: “We’re delighted that the tangerine ball, such a prestigious and fun event, has chosen to support the vital services 4YP offers local young people.

“This donation will go a long way towards funding our wide-ranging services in 2017.”

Details for this year’s ball will be unveiled later in the year on the 4YP website.