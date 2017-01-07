Tariffs at the St Andrews Car Park in Bury St Edmunds may change

Changes may be made to the tariffs at one of Bury St Edmunds’ main car parks to discourage shoppers from using the long-stay section intended for workers.

Councillor David Nettleton, who previously led a major review of the borough’s car parks, believes revising the charges in both the short-stay and long-stay sections of the St Andrews Car Park will ensure “a more even spread of parking”.

The changes would see a three-hour stay in the short-stay section reduced from £2.70 to £2 and the daily rate in the long-stay area would cost £1 more at £4. The price of weekly tickets and low emissions parking in the long-stay section would also be lower.

Mr Nettleton’s motion is going before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

It said: “The St Andrews short-stay car park is half-empty Monday to Friday, whereas the long-stay section is often close to capacity. The reason is that the current pricing policy encourages shoppers to occupy spaces in the long-stay section intended for town centre workers.

“By making minor adjustments to the tariffs in both sections of this car park, a more even spread of parking can be achieved for the benefit of our customers and without compromising income streams designed to meet revenue budget targets previously agreed by the council.”

The officers’ report said a decrease in charges may not actually lead to more parking as it seems users “are less ‘price’ sensitive and place a higher priority on location and convenience mid-week”. But the report did acknowledge a lower three-hour tariff would encourage some displacement from the long-stay area.

Officers also felt it was likely that a higher daily tariff of £4 would displace vehicles to cheaper long-stay car parks, which would negatively affect income.