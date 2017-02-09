Snow

Team GB Olympian Dominic King leads sports session at Ipswich High School for Girls

10:39 09 February 2017

Olympic athlete Dominic King leading sports sessions at Ipswich High School for Girls. Picture: Sarah Mann

Olympic athlete Dominic King leading sports sessions at Ipswich High School for Girls. Picture: Sarah Mann

Archant

Youngsters at Ipswich High School for Girls welcomed an inspirational visitor at the school on Wednesday, February 8 as Olympic athlete Dominic King led a series of sports sessions.

Olympic athlete Dominc King at Ipswich High School for Girls. From left to right: Director of sport Jane Fison, Anna Spaul, Dominic King, Ian Miller and Eileen Fisher. picture: Sarah MannOlympic athlete Dominc King at Ipswich High School for Girls. From left to right: Director of sport Jane Fison, Anna Spaul, Dominic King, Ian Miller and Eileen Fisher. picture: Sarah Mann

The Colchester-based racewalker, who competed in the men’s 50km walk at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, visited on Wednesday as part of the Sports for Schools initiative where athletes lead sports sessions to inspire pupils and help raise money for PE equipment for schools.

Mr King ran a series of fitness circuits for the girls before speaking to them about his sporting successes and his path to Olympic team GB selection in a special question and answer session.

Jane Fison, director of sport at Ipswich High School for Girls, said: “It was such a great opportunity for our students to meet Olympic athlete Dominic King.

“The girls came away inspired by Dominic and I am sure this day will have a lasting impression on the girls.”

