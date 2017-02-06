Teen with ‘protruding teeth’ robs woman at knife-point in Lowestoft town centre

Police are investigating a robbery in Lowestoft. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

A woman in her 20s was the victim of a terrifying robbery at the hands of a teenager, who grabbed her by the hair and threatened her with a knife in Lowestoft town centre.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery in Norwich Road yesterday.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm as the woman walked towards the town centre.

She was near the Walton Road junction when she heard footsteps behind her and then felt someone pulling her hair.

She was then grabbed and threatened with a knife before the offender took her purse and stole a quantity cash. The purse was discarded before he fled.

The suspect is described as white, male, in his mid to late teens, about 5ft 3in, of slim build, with what have been described as protruding teeth. He wore a dark puffa-style jacket and dark baseball cap.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or the teenager in the area, or who may have any information about the offender, is asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime number 16098/17. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.