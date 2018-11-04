Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenage boy escapes knifepoint robbery in Clacton by punching perpetrator

04 November, 2018 - 10:40
A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife as he cycled up an alleyway off Blenheim Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife as he cycled up an alleyway off Blenheim Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

It happened at around 6.15pm on Monday, October 29, as the teenager was cycling down an alleyway between Blenheim Road and Park Road.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, a man threatened the boy with a knife and demanded he empty his pockets.

He said: “The teenager did not hand over any of his possessions and managed to cycle away after punching the man.”

The man then rode off on a black Carrera bike.

He is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, with blond hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The spokesman added the teenager was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone who saw a man in the area at the time matching his description is asked to contact Clacton Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/157767/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

33 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 45-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being found with a ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

Teenage boy escapes knifepoint robbery in Clacton by punching perpetrator

45 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife as he cycled up an alleyway off Blenheim Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

Speeding driver tests positive for cannabis

09:14 James Carr
A speeding driver was arrested in Lowestoft after testing positive for cannabis. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

A speeding driver has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

Video WATCH: Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

08:59 James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Ultimate fashion guide to winter in Lowestoft

08:00 Niki Low
Niki Low

Welcome to my new column for the Lowestoft Journal. Having had a small break from the paper, I am now back and this time I’m featuring the best in what’s on offer in our local area.

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

06:34 Sophie Barnett
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich today.

Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

06:21 Adam Howlett
Two crews from Clactom were sent to the scene (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24