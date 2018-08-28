Partly Cloudy

Teenage boys attacked in park

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 October 2018

A pair of teenage boys were verbally abused then assaulted during an unprovoked attack in Lowestoft.

The victims, both 14 years-old, were walking through Nicholas Everitt Park at around 12.45pm on Sunday, October 21, when the assault took place.

They were subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse from a group from another group of teenage boys. One of the teenagers then tackled one of the victims - causing him to fall to the ground.

While no serious injury was caused to the boy police are appealing for witnesses who could help identify the teenager responsible.

He is described as white, aged between 14 and 16, with light brown scruffy hair. He was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, black joggers with white stripes on and red trainers - he was also on a red bike.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/61122/18

Nurse slashed with Stanley knife at GP surgery needed 11 stitches, court hears

12 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ryan Brakes Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A Felixstowe man who slashed a nurse’s hand with a knife at a doctors’ surgery causing a deep cut which needed 11 stitches has been jailed for two years.

Suspected ‘county lines’ drug dealers sent back to London

45 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A pair of teenagers suspected of travelling up from London to deal drugs in Suffolk have been back to the capital after being stopped in Ipswich.

Latest county council overspend revealed

16:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Latest overspend forecasts for 2018/19 at Suffolk County Council are at £7.5m Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh concerns have been raised over Suffolk County Council’s overspend, as opposition groups warn it is struggling to stay afloat.

Mother battles to stay in UK to protect daughter from FGM

16:28 Emily Townsend
Suffolk County Council is involved in the case, the judge said Picture: ARCHANT

A failed asylum seeker is battling to stay in Britain to protect her daughter from the risk of female genital mutilation.

Another ‘mammoth’ abnormal load set to cause delays

15:01 Dominic Moffitt
An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A second transformer is to be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk, causing potential delays for road users.

Firefighters ‘struggling to make ends meet’ due to low pay, it is warned

14:47 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Firefighters have warned that they are “struggling to make ends meet” because their pay is so poor they struggle to provide for their families.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

