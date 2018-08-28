Teenage boys attacked in park

Two teenage boys were attacked in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A pair of teenage boys were verbally abused then assaulted during an unprovoked attack in Lowestoft.

The victims, both 14 years-old, were walking through Nicholas Everitt Park at around 12.45pm on Sunday, October 21, when the assault took place.

They were subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse from a group from another group of teenage boys. One of the teenagers then tackled one of the victims - causing him to fall to the ground.

While no serious injury was caused to the boy police are appealing for witnesses who could help identify the teenager responsible.

He is described as white, aged between 14 and 16, with light brown scruffy hair. He was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, black joggers with white stripes on and red trainers - he was also on a red bike.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/61122/18