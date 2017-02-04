Teenage boy hurt in serious crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – road closed

Clingoe Hill

Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a young cyclist on Clingoe Hill in Colchester.

Emergency services, including the Essex air ambulance and a number of rapid response vehicles from the East of England ambulance service were called to the crash shortly before 12.05pm today, Saturday February 4.

They arrived to find a car and a cyclist, a teenage boy, had been involved in a crash.

It is understood a GP and a nurse were already at the scene before ambulance crews arrived.

Paramedics then gave the boy advanced critical care.

The A133 is currently closed at Clingoe Hill between St Andrew’s Avenue and Colchester Road, the B1027, while emergency services carry out investigation work.

Drivers heading towards Colchester are being diverted down Colchester Road, taking a route through the university towards the B&Q store at the Hythe.

The current condition of the boy is not known at this time.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information should call the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Alternatively, they can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk