Teenage boy involved in serious crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – road closed

Paramedics and police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a young cyclist on Clingoe Hill in Colchester.

Police officers, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were all called to the scene shortly before 12.05pm today, Saturday February 4.

They arrived to find a car and a cyclist, a teenage boy, had collided on the eastbound carriageway.

The A133 is currently closed at Clingoe Hill between St Andrew’s Avenue and Colchester Road, the B1027, while emergency services carry out investigation work.

Drivers heading towards Colchester are being diverted down Colchester Road, taking a route through the university towards the B&Q store at the Hythe.

The current condition of those involved, and how seriously they have been hurt, is not known at this time.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information should call the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Alternatively, they can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk