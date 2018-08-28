Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women
PUBLISHED: 09:09 31 October 2018
A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.
Essex Police arrested the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Wednesday October 8.
The arrest followed a series of reports that women in Clacton were being spat on.
Police were made aware of the incidents on Tuesday October 7 and Wednesday October 8 before they arrested the teenage boy.
The 15-year-old will appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, November 23.
