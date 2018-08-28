Partly Cloudy

Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women

PUBLISHED: 09:09 31 October 2018

A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.

Essex Police arrested the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Wednesday October 8.

The arrest followed a series of reports that women in Clacton were being spat on.

Police were made aware of the incidents on Tuesday October 7 and Wednesday October 8 before they arrested the teenage boy.

The 15-year-old will appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, November 23.

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

15 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Only click on this if you're not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

35 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

36 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

Video: See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

09:07 Caroline Culot
Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

This wonderful Victorian home built in Dunwich by the family who owned the village and comes with its own beach is for sale for £1.325 million.

Engineering works cause Ipswich train delays and cancellations

08:19 Dominic Moffitt
Ipswich Station platform and Greater Anglia mainline train

Several services have been cancelled and others are expecting delays as engineering work between Norwich and Ipswich overran.

