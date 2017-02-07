Teenager arrested after 250 cannabis plants found in home in Colchester

Police have made an arrest. File photo

Police in Essex have arrested a teenager in Colchester and seized around 250 cannabis plants found in a house.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police officers were called to Heath Road in Colchester after 12.30pm today on a drugs warrant for a home there.

A force spokesman said officers there discovered around 250 cannabis plants, as well as various pieces of growing equipment.

Passers-by reported a “heavy police presence” at the house as well as an electrical team.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of drugs cultivation.

He was taken to Colchester police station for questioning by detectives, where he remains in custody this evening.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the police.

In the meantime, keep checking our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Alternatively, download our EADT breaking news app to keep updated while you are out and about.