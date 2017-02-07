Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager arrested after 250 cannabis plants found in home in Colchester

19:05 07 February 2017

Police have made an arrest. File photo

Police have made an arrest. File photo

Police in Essex have arrested a teenager in Colchester and seized around 250 cannabis plants found in a house.

Comment

Essex Police officers were called to Heath Road in Colchester after 12.30pm today on a drugs warrant for a home there.

A force spokesman said officers there discovered around 250 cannabis plants, as well as various pieces of growing equipment.

Passers-by reported a “heavy police presence” at the house as well as an electrical team.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of drugs cultivation.

He was taken to Colchester police station for questioning by detectives, where he remains in custody this evening.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the police.

In the meantime, keep checking our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Alternatively, download our EADT breaking news app to keep updated while you are out and about.

Keywords: Essex Police Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

48 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A former asylum seeker with gambling debts murdered a Suffolk couple he had been told were millionaires, it has been alleged.

Teenager arrested after 250 cannabis plants found in home in Colchester

19:05 Jason Noble
Police have made an arrest. File photo

Police in Essex have arrested a teenager in Colchester and seized around 250 cannabis plants found in a house.

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

18:42 Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave next week

18:38 Jason Noble
Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from Monday – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

58 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

A family run off-licence and grocers in Ipswich is closing its doors for good after 40 years trading in the town.

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

18:09 Chris Shimwell
St Andrew's Street South

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised under the new town centre masterplan?

Breaking News: RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport due to ‘disruptive passenger’ on board

16:18 Adam Howlett
The main terminal building at Stansted Airport.

RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex due to a ‘disruptive passenger’.

Most read

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

St Andrew's Street South
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24