Teenager detained after making ‘various threats’ in Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Cardinal Park. Credit: Andy Abbott

A teenager who called Suffolk police allegedly making “various threats” has been detained by police.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars and “numerous” officers at Cardinal Park in Ipswich this morning as they dealt with the teen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the calls came in at around 9am and an 18-year-old Ipswich man was detained at around 9.35am.

He was arrested on suspicion of making malicious communications. No other people were involved.

“There was no third party involvement,” the spokesman added.