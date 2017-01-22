Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

Empire Skatepark, an indoor facility at Global Park, shut its doors on Friday, leaving the close-knit skating community “devastated”.

Fourteen-year-old Leo Cook has created an online petition addressed to Colchester Borough Council, calling for the authority to help save the “brilliant” skatepark.

On its Facebook page on Friday, Empire wrote: “Thursday morning by changing our locks and taping a notice on the door, they (the landlord) let us know that they want us out in the next 12 days.

“Its not quite sunk in yet, but we have to say its been our pleasure running the park for the past five years, and we are truly gutted to see the journey come to a end.”

Campaigner Leo, a Year 10 pupil at Plume School in Maldon, has used Empire since he was nine years old, and he said the closure had come as a “really big surprise”.

“I found out and straight away started a petition,” he added. “I thought it would be great if a lot of people would sign it, and it keeps going up and up.

“Everyone is devastated – it’s quite a big community around here.” Raised in Maldon and now living in Tollesbury, Leo said skaters from the villages surrounding Colchester would all flock to Empire due to its quality facilities and friendly atmosphere.

“When you walk into Empire it’s welcoming,” Leo added. “Every time I go down there maybe something is wrong with my skateboard and they will lend me bits and pieces.

“They are not tight on money, you will go there and they will say ‘pay me next time’.”

Leo said many of his friends had been “saved” from falling into the Colchester “drugs scene” thanks to skateboarding, with Empire playing a huge role in that.

One year ago Leo teamed up with a friend to launch skateboarding clothing brand Qwartz, and he said Empire had been extremely supportive of the business.

To see the petition, click here.