Teenager punched by attacker at bus stop in The Street, Stanton

Suffolk Constabulary is investigating. Archant

A teenage boy suffered cuts and bruises after he was reportedly punched in the face by a man at a bus stop.

The victim was standing with three friends at a bus shelter in The Street, Stanton between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on Monday, January 23 when they were approached by a man.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “After a short verbal exchange the man is reported to have punched the boy who sustained cuts and bruises to his face.”

The attacker is understood to have fled the scene as a passenger in a burgundy car.

The man is described as white, around 25 to 30 years old and of heavy build with a shaved head and was wearing a blue jumper with jeans.

Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the altercation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 13880/17.