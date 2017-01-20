Teenager to appear in court over alleged robbery which saw man pushed to the ground in Lowestoft

A Suffolk boy is to appear before magistrates in Great Yarmouth in February after a robbery took place in the town earlier this month.

The 17-year-old has been charged with robbery after the alleged incident.

During the alleged robbery it is claimed a boy on a bicycle approached a 22-year-old man and pushed him to the ground.

He is then believed to have made off with the victim’s phone.

The robbery is thought to have happened in London Road South, close to the Pakefield Street junction shortly before 3pm on Sunday, January 8.

London Road South is in the Kirkley area of Lowestoft, near the seafront and close to a number of holiday parks.

It is also close to the Kirkley and Pakefield Football Club.

The 17-year-old boy appeared before magistrates in Norwich yesterday, Thursday January 19, and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth magistrates’ court on Friday, February 24.