Teenagers arrested after man in 20s seriously attacked in Haverhill High Street

The High Street in Haverhill. Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested following an assault in which a man sustained serious head injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the attack, which took place in Haverhill’s High Street, close to the junction with Eden Road, just after 12.30am on Saturday.

A man in his early 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Three men, aged in their late teens and from the Haverhill area, were arrested and interviewed in connection with the assault.

They have been released on police bail until March 28, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police 101, quoting reference number 37/12199/17.