Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

18:50 21 January 2017

Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

© Parrish Colman Photography 2016

Freezing weather is likely to bring widespread ice and treacherous conditions across Suffolk and north Essex tonight with temperatures as low as -7C forecast for parts of the region.

Comment
A frosty scene in Cretingham. Credit: Janet AbbottA frosty scene in Cretingham. Credit: Janet Abbott

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest in Norwich, said temperatures were likely to “yo-yo” with patchy cloud cover keeping some parts of East Anglia protected from the very coldest conditions.

In areas around Haverhill and Braintree, as well as rural parts of the Suffolk coast, temperatures of around -6C and -7C have been predicted.

The mercury had already dipped as low as -5C in Writtle, Essex, last night and -4C in Santon Downham in Suffolk.

The Met Office predicts tomorrow to bring patchy cloud but also plenty of bright or sunny spells, after morning frost and fog patches lift.

Next week is expected to start dry and cold with some bright or sunny periods, but with widespread overnight frost and freezing fog patches likely.

Keywords: Met Office Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

RNLI rescue capsized kayaker from Harwich harbour

19:32 Andrew Hirst
RNLI (stock image) Picture: James Bass

A capsized kayaker was rescued from the water at the entrance of an Essex harbour.

Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

18:50 Andrew Hirst
Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

Freezing weather is likely to bring widespread ice and treacherous conditions across Suffolk and north Essex tonight with temperatures as low as -7C forecast for parts of the region.

Prime Minster Theresa May set to become first foreign leader to meet with Us President Donald Trump

48 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister Theresa May is set to become the first foreign leader to make an official visit to the new US President Donald Trump.

Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

17:42
Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

A Suffolk charity is seeking fundraising fugitives to join its rogues gallery in the slammer.

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

17:07 Matt Reason
Stock image of firefighters

A car crashed off the road on the A12 near Yoxford, Suffolk, this afternoon (January 21).

Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich without water until midnight when Anglian Water finishes repairs

14:02 Matt Reason
A burst water main. Stock image

Suffolk households affected by a burst main this morning may be left without water until midnight.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Euston presents Legion d’Honneur to RAF veteran Desmond Lush, 93

12:19 Andrew Hirst
Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

He risked his life for our freedom, flying in 31 raids on Nazi Germany, and he lived to tell the tale.

Most read

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Stock image of firefighters

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Stock image of firefighters

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing Leeds midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on loan

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured during his time at Brentford

Match preview: Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town – No time for Blues to dwell on FA Cup horror show

Ipswich are stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Match report: Huddersfield Town 2 Ipswich Town 0 – A week to forget for the Blues

Isaiah Brown opens the scoring for Huddersfield just before half-time against Ipswich

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24