Wherstead Road in Ipswich closed after delays to preparation for abnormal load

Wherstead Road is currently closed after work to construct a temporary bridge to transport an abnormal load were delayed.

Preparations have been underway this morning to ensure that a load weighing over 460,000kg is able to safely leave Ipswich tomorrow.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter; “Wherstead Road is now closed for a short time. Access to B1456 only. We’ll update you as soon as this has been reopened. #SuffolkAbnormalLoad #OffshoreWind”

The load, transformers for the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station.

Traffic flow on Wherstead Road was being tightly managed while work was done to prepare Bourne Bridge for the load with rein.

Traffic signals, street lighting columns, road signs and traffic islands were be removed from the area.

The transformers are due to leave Ipswich at around 7am tomorrow morning with road closures set to be in place from around 6.45am.