Temporary traffic lights in Handford Road and Wherstead Road cause tailbacks in Ipswich

Motorists have been struck by travel chaos around the west of Ipswich today.

long delays on Crane Hill Ipswich due to road works Handford Rd expect delays on service 15 & 15a pic.twitter.com/1N9UXX0QFa — Cliff Easton (@be59cre) January 10, 2017

Temporary traffic lights in place at Wherstead Road and at Handford Road near the London Road junction have caused gridlock across town for much of the morning.

Both sets of work are being carried out by National Grid – with the Handford Road work due to finish on Thursday while the Wherstead Road work should finish on Friday.

But motorists have reported huge delays while the work is going on.

One motorist said it took 40 minutes to get along London Road between the junction for Scrivener Drive and Paul’s Road, while another trying to leave Suffolk Retail Park said they failed to get through the lights 11 times.

