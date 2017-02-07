Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave next week

Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from Monday – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

On Monday, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A1214 Main Road outside Kesgrave High School between 9.30am and 3.30pm, with work planned for up to four days.

Then for three days from Wednesday, temporary lights will be in place at various parts of Ropes Drive for work on street lights, which will also take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A Suffolk County Council highways spokesman said the work times were planned to reduce disruption at peak times, and confirmed that the lights would not be in use while teams were not working on the site.

The work has been planned to coincide with the school half term holiday.

In November, work on the Ropes Drive east roundabout caused delays of up to 90 minutes for motorists.