Detention for 20-year-old who took car in Ipswich

A man who was involved in taking a car which was left so badly damaged that it was un-drivable has been locked up for ten months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today was 20-year-old Munsey Varnadore who admitted two offences of aggravated vehicle taking involving a Renault Clio and a moped and common assault.

The offences happened in Ipswich on December 8.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said Rhys Francis, the owner of the Renault Clio, was forced by Varnadore and a 17-year-old youth to let them drive his car.

The vehicle was left badly damaged after the 17-year-old lost control while he was driving it with Varnadore in a passenger seat.

The 17-year-old, who lived in Ipswich, was sentenced to four years detention in a youth offenders’ institution earlier this year.

The court heard that a moped owner was pushed by Varnadore during the second offence of aggravated vehicle taking and the moped was damaged when it was dropped to the ground.

Munsey, of St Edmundsbury Road, Kings Lynn, was sentenced to ten months youth detention and banned from driving for 12 months.

He has been in custody since December.