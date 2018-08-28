Tendring’s bake-off helps to raise more than £1,200 for Macmillan

The Macmillan coffee morning at Clacton Town Hall. Picture: TENDRING COUNCIL Archant

Coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan Cancer Charity have raised more than £1,200 at Tendring council.

Nigel Brown, Mark Platt and Alan Goggin at the Bake Off in Clacton Town Hall for Macmillman. Picture; TENDRING COUNCIL Nigel Brown, Mark Platt and Alan Goggin at the Bake Off in Clacton Town Hall for Macmillman. Picture; TENDRING COUNCIL

Staff held coffee and cake sales at the Weeley offices, Northbourne depot and at leisure centres across the district.

TDC Chairman Mark Platt also held a live bake-off in Clacton Town Hall where he was joined by five friends in a three-hour cooking demonstration, creating cakes to sell to the public. In total the council raised £1,218 for Macmillan.

Mr Platt said he was delighted with how much had been raised right across the authority: “I know just how many people, our staff included, whose lives have been affected by cancer,” he said.

“So it comes as no surprise how much effort has been put in by Tendring employees to raise money for this fantastic cause. We had a lot of fun baking live in the Town Hall, helped by the fact we were supporting a really good cause.”