Tendring District Council leader Neil Stock awarded an OBE in New Year’s Honours list

The leader of Tendring District Council has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list – and says it reflects the progress the authority has made.

Neil Stock is holding the position for the second time, having been leader from 2009 until 2012.

After a spell as the authority’s chairman in 2013, he became council leader again in 2015 – after nearly walking away from politics together.

Yesterday it was announced he will be receiving an OBE for services to local government.

Mr Stock said: “When I first got the letter I had to double and triple check to make sure I accepted it, and as you don’t get a confirmation I began to worry it was a mistake or a joke.

“I was completely stunned when I opened it.

“When I saw the envelope I thought it was the tax man, and I had to read it eight or nine times until it gradually sank in.

“I thought ‘Oh my god’, I am absolutely delighted but completely stunned – nothing can prepare you for it. That moment when I realised will live in my mind for ever and ever.

“I’ve opened a lot of envelopes and never had one like this.

“I am so excited and thrilled.”

First elected to the council in 2003 for the Ardleigh and Little Bromley ward, Mr Stock became leader of the Conservative group in 2007 and then council leader in 2009.

He stepped down as leader three years later, and was preparing to walk away from politics completely along with his wife, district and county councillor Sarah Candy – who sadly died in April 2014.

Just a few weeks before the 2015 elections he decided to stand again – and ended up being re-elected as Tory group leader, and then leader of a coalition administration, when previous Conservative leader Mick Page lost his seat.

“We’ve had some terrific successes along the way as a council, culminating in this personal honour for me,” added Mr Stock.

“I’m sure Sarah would be absolutely delighted for me.

“I am looking forward to the trip to the palace, it will be a memorable occasion and will give me a great sense of pride.

“I would like to think we put Tendring on the map. In 2009 it was not a well-regarded authority, and I think this honour reflects the fact it is highly-regarded and respected now.

“It does not mean the job is done, there are still great challenges to face. But I think we are heading in the right direction.”