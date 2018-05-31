Five of the best Suffolk tweets this week

Have we included your tweet? Picture: JULIE KEMP Archant

From cute hedgehogs to a funny street name - have we included your tweet?

The cutest tweet of the week goes to Poppy’s Crêche Hedgehog Rescue & Rehabiltation in Stowmarket.

They tweeted an adorable picture of one of their rescue hedgehogs enjoying a snooze.

This sparked a reaction of 84 retweets, 362 likes and 18 comments.

Twitter user Pauline Daniels posted a stunning picture of a Suffolk sunset on her timeline.

It shows the sky illuminating with beautiful shades of orange, red, purple and grey.

This tweet was shared 15 times, gained 142 likes, and 10 comments.

Very chuffed to be able to buy this incredibly rare 1909 Pattern Greatcoat yesterday.

This coat was sold off by the Suffolk Regiment Museum in 1995 & I have been hoping to get the chance to buy it ever since.

It has the name 'Glover' written across both pockets & in the collar... pic.twitter.com/1iebPPA8qD — Taff (@Taff_Gillingham) August 16, 2018

A rare 1909 Pattern Greatcoat was bought by a Suffolk man this week and attracted a reaction on Twitter.

Buyer of the coat, Twitter user Taff Gillingham, took to the social media platform to express how chuffed he was to get his hands on this item which the Suffolk Regiment Museum sold in 1995. He had been trying to buy it ever since.

This unique piece got 12 retweets, 109 likes and 18 comments.

Impressive drone footage of Southwold Pier caught our attention this week.

The footage was taken by the DroneAndOut Twitter account and scales the length of the pier with blue skies in the background and calm waves.

This resulted in seven users retweeting it and 16 liking it.

And finally a tweet that made us chuckle, this post didn’t get a big reaction but it still put a smile on our faces.

Twitter account Suffolksnaps took a picture of a road sign named ‘Cake Street’ and quoted it with “Sometimes Suffolk is too good to be true..”

You can find Cake Street in Woodbridge but sadly it isn’t a street of cakes.

If you want a chance to feature in next weeks round up make sure you use the word Suffolk somewhere in your tweet or as a hashtag.