Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

And when you step inside The Dog, you can really see what owner Eilir Rogers is talking about.

With doggy biscuits provided on arrival, along with a water bowl and the option to pre-book a table with your fury friend- the Dog at Grundisburgh is a pup lovers paradise.

But this doesn’t take anything away from the range of local food on offer and the family-friendly atmosphere- situated just two miles outside of Woodbridge.

Punters across the country have been casting their votes throughout October to sniff out the perfect pub for pooches- and this paw-some pub in Suffolk topped the leaderboard when voting closed on Sunday, October 28.

The regional finalists will be officially announced later this week and then an overall winner will be named the most dog-friendly pub in the country.

