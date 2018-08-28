Heavy Rain

Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 October 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

And when you step inside The Dog, you can really see what owner Eilir Rogers is talking about.

With doggy biscuits provided on arrival, along with a water bowl and the option to pre-book a table with your fury friend- the Dog at Grundisburgh is a pup lovers paradise.

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

But this doesn’t take anything away from the range of local food on offer and the family-friendly atmosphere- situated just two miles outside of Woodbridge.

Punters across the country have been casting their votes throughout October to sniff out the perfect pub for pooches- and this paw-some pub in Suffolk topped the leaderboard when voting closed on Sunday, October 28.

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

•Read more about the pub here

The regional finalists will be officially announced later this week and then an overall winner will be named the most dog-friendly pub in the country.

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub dog Missy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub dog Missy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Keep an eye on the DogBuddy blog to find out who takes the top spot.

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pip Taylor with Margot. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pip Taylor with Margot. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub dog Missy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub dog Missy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Truffle visits the bar. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Truffle visits the bar. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

