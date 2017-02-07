‘The bomb has been dropped’ – Suffolk providers host crisis meeting over social care funding

Speakers at the Suffolk Care Funding Crisis Summit at the Ipswich Copdock Hotel. From left, Hilary Gibbs, Beccy Hopfensperger, Andy Weight, Graham Gibbs, Sandy Martin, Adrian Fairburn, Helen Fairweather and Alicia Wright. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Social care in Suffolk has gone past crisis and is heading for destruction, providers have been warned at a meeting.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Care Funding Crisis Summit at the Ipswich Copdock Hotel. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Suffolk Care Funding Crisis Summit at the Ipswich Copdock Hotel. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Councillors and CCGs gathered at the Ipswich Hotel in Copdock today for “crisis” talks over funding hosted by the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers (SAICP).

The meeting was chaired by Liz Taylor, who heads the Suffolk Brokerage which supports care providers.

Sharing a personal experience which saw her 90-year-old mother say she was “seriously frightened” about going into a residential care home, she said: “We are past crisis, we are heading towards total destruction. The bomb has been dropped. We need to do something now.”

A range of speakers providing residential, nursing, domestic, live-in, community and day care shared challenges they face as Beccy Hopfensperger – Suffolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care – revealed the authority would be giving the sector £12million in the 2017/18 budget.

Hilary Gibbs speaking at the conference. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Hilary Gibbs speaking at the conference. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Such a total is more than in previous years, and Mrs Hopfensperger herself reassured providers that her being at the meeting was to collect views and to take action.

She said: “It is really important for me to be here, I want to hear what is happening.”

Declining to discuss personal cases, she added: “We know we still have a long way to go.”

Suffolk Labour leader Sandy Martin said the Conservatives should raise the £12million to £16million by dipping into reserves, which he claimed stand at £191million.

Concerns raised at the meeting included staffing costs – which were shown to have increased between 60% and 80% – recruiting and retaining staff and delays in social care assessments.

Guests also said the sector has a “leadership vaccum,” which they feel has led to a number of homes being ranked inadequate and closing.

SAICP chair and Stowcare chief Hilary Gibbs said something needs to be done very soon.

“You can feel the passion in the room,” she said.

“The fact that people have had enough is clear for everyone to see. They just cannot cope anymore.

“One council side says one thing one council side says another.

“There is simply not enough money and we cannot continue providing good care without it. We are desperate now.”

For details about the role of SAICP, visit saicp.org.uk





