Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds has been closed with “immediate effect” by cathedral

15:25 09 February 2017

Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

Archant

The Dean of St Edmundsbury has defended the cathedral’s decision to close its Edmund Gallery with immediate effect, in a move which has seen 30 artists across Suffolk receive letters cancelling their planned exhibitions.

Comment
St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEYSt Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It is understood the cathedral is planning on putting the Angel Hill building to a more commercial use after it lost £4,400 last year.

The Dean of St Edmundsbury, the Very Rev Dr Frances Ward said the cathedral had to be “financially stringent”.

“We know the importance of the Edmund Gallery to the local art and cultural world and it is with real concern that we have had to address the fact that it is running at a loss,” she said.

The gallery hosted around 40 exhibitions last year and Royal Society of British Artists member Nicola Slattery was among those lined up for 2017, along with the Society of East Anglian Watercolourists. However, they have all had letters returning deposits, informing them their exhibition can no longer go ahead.

The Very Rev Frances Ward, Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Very Rev Frances Ward, Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Very Rev Ward added: “We did not lightly take the decision to write to the artists who had booked the gallery and we very much regret the upset caused.

“However, we are inviting the artists to a meeting to discuss possible ways forward and are open to exploring possibilities but we do need to ensure that the space becomes financially viable.”

The gallery has been in place for at least 30 years. During the 20th century it was also home to a painters and decorators and a roaring 20s restaurant.

Ms Slattery’s husband Paul Whymark said he and his wife had already paid £290 for a half-page advert in the Royal Society of British Artists magazine advertising their July exhibition.

Crossing Paths, which would have been on display at the Edmund Gallery. Picture: NICOLA SLATTERYCrossing Paths, which would have been on display at the Edmund Gallery. Picture: NICOLA SLATTERY

He said they bore no ill will to the cathedral but were disappointed they had not been warned sooner as their letter said it became evident through 2016 the gallery was becoming a “drain” on the cathedral finances.

“It’s done with sadness but we feel the gallery is worth more than just what can be got for it in gold in a commercial environment,” Mr Whymark added.

The cathedral’s director of commerce, Tony Kimber, said: “We have returned all deposits and are offering to work with exhibitors to try and find alternative space in the cathedral.”

The cathedral said the decision to close was made in January.

Keywords: St Edmundsbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Four-vehicle crash on A12 northbound near Copdock

58 minutes ago Matt Stott
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Motorists face delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after a four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Project pledging to breathe new life into Shotley pier given backing from Suffolk MP

17:30 Emily Townsend
Supporters of the bid for Shotley Pier campaign. From left: Sally Chicken, chairman of Shotley Heritage Community Benefit Societ, Ltd, Gary Richen, James Cartlidge MP, Derek Davis, Babergh councillor and Annette Ellis, manager of Stowmarket tourist information office. Picture: Ruth Leach

A community project pledging to restore the maritime heritage of Shotley has been hailed as “brilliant” by a Suffolk MP.

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

16 minutes ago Paul Geater
Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

15:53 Richard Cornwell
Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

Traders in a seaside town are planning to make a strong point about business rate rises as MPs visit tomorrow to attend a memorial service for a former cabinet minister.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

15:40 John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

The Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds has been closed with “immediate effect” by cathedral

15:25 Chris Shimwell
Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

The Dean of St Edmundsbury has defended the cathedral’s decision to close its Edmund Gallery with immediate effect, in a move which has seen 30 artists across Suffolk receive letters cancelling their planned exhibitions.

Smuggler who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine caught at Stansted Airport

17:05 Matt Stott
Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport has been jailed. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A man swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in a bid to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport.

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

‘No limits’ to what Tom Lawrence can achieve, says Emyr Huws

Tom Lawrence has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24