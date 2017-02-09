The Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds has been closed with “immediate effect” by cathedral

The Dean of St Edmundsbury has defended the cathedral’s decision to close its Edmund Gallery with immediate effect, in a move which has seen 30 artists across Suffolk receive letters cancelling their planned exhibitions.

It is understood the cathedral is planning on putting the Angel Hill building to a more commercial use after it lost £4,400 last year.

The Dean of St Edmundsbury, the Very Rev Dr Frances Ward said the cathedral had to be “financially stringent”.

“We know the importance of the Edmund Gallery to the local art and cultural world and it is with real concern that we have had to address the fact that it is running at a loss,” she said.

The gallery hosted around 40 exhibitions last year and Royal Society of British Artists member Nicola Slattery was among those lined up for 2017, along with the Society of East Anglian Watercolourists. However, they have all had letters returning deposits, informing them their exhibition can no longer go ahead.

The Very Rev Ward added: “We did not lightly take the decision to write to the artists who had booked the gallery and we very much regret the upset caused.

“However, we are inviting the artists to a meeting to discuss possible ways forward and are open to exploring possibilities but we do need to ensure that the space becomes financially viable.”

The gallery has been in place for at least 30 years. During the 20th century it was also home to a painters and decorators and a roaring 20s restaurant.

Ms Slattery’s husband Paul Whymark said he and his wife had already paid £290 for a half-page advert in the Royal Society of British Artists magazine advertising their July exhibition.

He said they bore no ill will to the cathedral but were disappointed they had not been warned sooner as their letter said it became evident through 2016 the gallery was becoming a “drain” on the cathedral finances.

“It’s done with sadness but we feel the gallery is worth more than just what can be got for it in gold in a commercial environment,” Mr Whymark added.

The cathedral’s director of commerce, Tony Kimber, said: “We have returned all deposits and are offering to work with exhibitors to try and find alternative space in the cathedral.”

The cathedral said the decision to close was made in January.