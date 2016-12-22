Partly Cloudy

The Ultimate Playlist: Gary Willis, Conservatoire East

15:08 22 December 2016

Gary Willis

Gary Willis

Archant

Gary Willis of Conservatoire East shares his ultimate playlist with Martine Silkstone and explains the significance of each track in his life.

Comment

Midlands-born Gary Willis says his job has been his life and talking to him, it is certainly clear that he is dedicated to his work.

He successfully launched the nascent Conservatoire East in Bury St Edmunds, taking on the role of Director of Performance and establishing a Suffolk-based training centre for those interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts. Now, two years after opening, the conservatoire at West Suffolk College has nearly 300 students enrolled.

He says: “I get real satisfaction from sharing my passion for the arts with young people and seeing them achieve their goals. Although traditionally a very competitive industry, there are opportunities for young people who have talent and are committed to working hard to develop their skills.”

He speaks from experience. His own career as an actor, singer, dancer, choreographer and director spanned 25 years and more than 100 productions both here and abroad.

Although reluctant to pinpoint a favourite, he says his last performance as a dancer was rather special. “My last show before I hung up my clogs was a revival of West Side Story in the West End in 1984. It was wonderful because it was the first time they had been allowed to do it with the original choreography by Jerome Robbins. The great thing was, both he and Leonard Bernstein were involved so it was a real highlight to have the opportunity to work with them.”

A committed performer, he says moving into teaching 15 years ago was initially “a means to an end” and had never been part of the plan.

“When I finished my training I did get my degree in teaching but that was my dad’s voice – something to fall back on,” he said. “I was never going to use it.”

However, after returning from America in 2001 he stayed with a friend who was a teacher and, needing to earn money, took a job in the drama department at her school. He soon found he loved it and says it was nice to put down roots after a life of moving around.

Two years ago, he brought that teaching and performing expertise to Suffolk though he says friends were surprised he was moving to the country, having always been a city person. “They thought I was retiring! After London, Madrid, Amsterdam and Seattle, Bury St Edmunds was not seen as my natural habitat. However I love it and am so happy to be living here. There is a rich warmth about Suffolk which is enveloping. Someone said it wouldn’t take long for me to become ‘Suffolkated’ and I truly have.”

Now settled in the town with his partner of eight years, David, Gary is excited to develop Conservatoire East into an East Anglia-based centre of excellence that takes students to degree level.

He says: “I believe that every young person should follow their dream and see my role as doing all I can to help them achieve it. You only get one life!”

1. The Ugly Bug Ball - Burl Ives

I was bought an album of him singing children’s songs when I was little and I loved this song.

2. Secret Love - Doris Day

My auntie used to baby sit me and she had this on a ‘78. I also saw and loved Calamity Jane - it was the start of a long love affair with this very talented and often under-rated actress.

3. The Pearl Fishers Duet - Georges Bizet

At secondary school I ran the classical music society and was a librarian. I love opera and choral music and this duet is breath-taking.

4. Dreamer - Supertramp

When I was at university my nickname was ‘Dreamer’. This band came to uni and played a free gig to try out their ‘Crime of the Century’ album. This song then stuck with me and reminds me of many amazing student parties.

5. This Is My Life - Shirley Bassey

My mum took me to the Palladium to see her and she is an incredible entertainer. This song has a spirit-raising feel and is great when you just want to go a little mad in the kitchen! I do like old school divas.

6. Romeo and Juliet, Ballet Score - Prokofiev

I saw the Nureyev version when it opened at the Coliseum years ago. I believe it is still one of the most powerful versions of the story and choreographically stunning.

7. Spem in Alium - Thomas Tallis

Just breathtakingly beautiful. I heard it again in concert at St Edmundsbury Cathedral just after we moved. I am not really spiritual but this piece is a close as it gets.

8. Luz de Luna - Chavela Vargas

I spent four years running a theatre company in Madrid - it is my favourite city. Latin music of all kinds has always appealed to my temperament. She has an amazingly soulful voice and this song brings back many memories.

9. Company, The Musical Score - Stephen Sondheim

I think Sondheim is a genius. His lyrics are insightful and often very witty. I could pick any but this show is such an intelligent examination of relationships and contains a plethora of incredible songs.

10. A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square - Manhattan Transfer

The biggest blessing in my life is my partner David. He is a wonderful, warm, talented and funny human being and makes every day a little special in some way. This is definitely our song and brings back a host of wonderful nights in London. Now, I know that is a very theatrical and romantic note to end on but it just about sums me up.

For more information about Conservatoire East and their public performances, visit the website.

