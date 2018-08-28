Clacton man punched and robbed by four men on seafront

Essex Plice are appealing for any witnesses to a robbery in Marine Parade, Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A gang of thieves in Clacton punched a man in the face and searched his pockets before fleeing the scene.

Essex Police are investigating the robbery in Clacton on Sunday, October 21, are appealing for witnesses.

We were called around 6.45pm with reports that four men had stopped a man while he was walking along the sea wall between Clacton and Jaywick on Marine Parade.

The group of me asked the victim if he had a lighter they could borrow.

One of the men searched the victim’s pockets then punched him to the face.

All four men ran off along the sea wall towards Jaywick.

The four men were described by the victim as being black and wearing dark coloured clothing.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw men matching this description are asked to contact Clacton Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/153540/18.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/