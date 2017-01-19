Theresa May congratulates Lincoln City after humbling of Ipswich Town in FA Cup tie

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Lincoln City after the team’s victory over the spluttering Tractor Boys in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During a reply to the Lincoln MP at Prime Minister’s Questions, she linked the victory to the sudden death of former Imps boss Graham Taylor last week.

Conservative MP Karl McCartney tied City’s success to Mrs May’s 12-point plan for Brexit outlined on Tuesday.

Before asking a question, he said: “Yesterday was a day for being bold and ambitious, and I’m sure you noted in your busy day that Lincoln City Football Club followed your lead last night to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.”

Mrs May, in her reply, said: “Can I join you in congratulating Lincoln City on their victory last night, and say I think it was a fitting tribute to Graham Taylor that they won that match.”

Emotional tributes were paid before the match to Taylor – who also managed England, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers – following his death at the age of 72 last week.