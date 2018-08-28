Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

The incident happened between 6.10pm and 6.25pm on October 2 at a property in Hill Close.

Offenders are thought to have broken into barns on site and stolen two ‘Scott’ bikes worth several thousand pounds, as well as a third vintage ‘Humber’ bicycle, fully-restored and complete with basket.

Several power tools were also taken in the burglary.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/58619/18.