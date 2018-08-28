Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries
PUBLISHED: 12:12 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 25 October 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.
Police were called to burglaries at a number of post offices and stores across the county in the early hours of this morning.
It was initially believed that three premises were affected, however police are now appealing for information about an incident at a fourth store in Reydon.
Officers were called to Barbrooks Store on Lowestoft Road, Reydon at 12:18am on Thursday morning with reports of a break-in.
Over the next four hours, they were also alerted to suspected burglaries in Shotley, Great Blakenham and Grundisburgh.
An unknown quantity of items, including cigarettes and alcohol were taken.
Nobody was injured and no arrests have yet been made.
Police are linking the incidents and would like to appeal to anyone who may have information to assist the investigation to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/61630/18.