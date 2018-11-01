Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is Suffolk the go-to place for young people looking to relax?

01 November, 2018 - 16:06
High Lodge in Thetford. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

High Lodge in Thetford. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

It is often assumed that young people today like action-packed, adrenaline-fuelled adventure holidays with bustling city nightlife.

Southwold beach. Picture: NICK BUTCHERSouthwold beach. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

But surprising research by tourism organisations has found increasing numbers of 25 to 34-year-olds are shunning busy city breaks in favour of unwinding in the wilds of Suffolk.

Rather than wanting to party all night or do something active with their holidays, research by the Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation (DMO) found young people responded much more positively online to images of rest and relaxation.

Marketing gurus have therefore been targeting youngsters by using pictures on tourism websites and social media of the county’s most chilled out spots in a bid to bring new audiences to Suffolk.

A year after starting the campaign, hoteliers have already seen an uplift in bookings from young people - an attractive market, as they are more likely to take weekend breaks at short notice than older tourists.

An avocet at the RSPB reserve at Minsmere. Picture: SIMON PARKERAn avocet at the RSPB reserve at Minsmere. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Julian Evans, marketing director for the DMO - an organisation designed to promote tourism to the area - said: “Specifically that 25 to 34 age group has a high propensity to take short breaks at the last minute.

“Research shows that particular age group responds to wellness and well-being. They want to relax, chill out and take a break from the fast pace.”

As part of the research, Mr Evans said: “We were able to to measure and see what imagery worked best and what most interested them.”

Pictures of health spas and relaxation that garnered the most interest, with Mr Evans adding: “They were not into activity shots.”

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARTIN GRAYLINGThe Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARTIN GRAYLING

Images of the equestrian scene, places to walk your dog and couples holding hands also worked a treat, he said.

The DMO is now embarking on another round of targeting young people as a way of broadening tourism during the winter off season.

Suffolk traditionally sees high numbers of visitors during summer, with this year’s heatwave helping to drive a 5% to 6.5% growth in tourism to the county.

It is hoped targeting different groups like 25 to 34-year-olds will help businesses reach a wider audience and build on the county’s £640million tourism industry.

Ahead of its free annual conference at Woodbridge’s Ufford Park Hotel on Thursday, November 1, Suffolk Coast DMO chairman Harry Young said: “Our role at the DMO is to communicate a clear, consistent message, raising the profile of the Suffolk coast while attracting visitors to the area.

“We are committed to improving out of season trade and working hard to get our local businesses noticed.”

Vehicle rolls following collision near Sudbury

24 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The B1508 between Chapel Lane and Wyatts Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the B1508 running from Sudbury to Bures is closed following a one-vehicle collision.

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

24 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

Breaking News: A12 collision causing serious traffic

45 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The A12 road which passes Stratford St Andrew where a van has left the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An accident involving a van which left the road is causing slow and queuing traffic along the A12.

Suspended sentence for Lowestoft man found making and possessing indecent images of children

49 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Matthew Gilmore appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Adam Peck/PA Wire

A vulnerable Suffolk man with physical and mental health problems who downloaded child porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

57 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose boastful photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused worldwide condemnation could face jail for his involvement in the “despicable attack”.

Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

16:10 Dominic Moffitt
Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.

Is Suffolk the go-to place for young people looking to relax?

16:06 Andrew Papworth
High Lodge in Thetford. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It is often assumed that young people today like action-packed, adrenaline-fuelled adventure holidays with bustling city nightlife.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24