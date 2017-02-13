Overcast

Third person arrested in connection to Ancaster Road murder probe

11:01 13 February 2017

The police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

Archant

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Dean Stansby in Ipswich last week.

Comment

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested early this morning.

He has been taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

Police were called at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 8, to reports a man, later identified as 41-year-old Dean Stansby from Trimley St Mary, had been stabbed on Ancaster Road in Ipswich.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

A post mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder shortly after the stabbing.

He was bailed in connection to the incident until Monday May 22 but was recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He has since been returned to the prison system.

A 16-year-old boy became the second person arrested on suspicion of murder when he was taken into custody on Friday morning, February 10.

He was interviewed by detectives before being bailed to return to police on April 11.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything in the Ancaster Road area of Ipswich on Wednesday evening to call the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/1.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.

