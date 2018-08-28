Partly Cloudy

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 23:00 03 November 2018

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man hit by a car in north Essex has died in hospital.

Essex Police were called around 10.20pm on Friday, November 2 with reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.

Officers and paramedics arrived and the pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he later died.

No arrests have been made as a result of the collision.

Essex Police would like to talk to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and has dashcam footage or information.

They ask the public to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 1361.

Alternatively, email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

